Lovesac (LOVE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 12th. Analysts expect Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 234,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

