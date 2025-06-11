What is Ventum Cap Mkts’ Estimate for TSE:CF Q1 Earnings?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

TSE CF opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$7.45 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

