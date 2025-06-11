Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastly Q4 Earnings

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Fastly Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Fastly has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $28,098.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,675 shares of company stock worth $340,781 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

