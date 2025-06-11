William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Palomar Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

PLMR opened at $156.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.50. Palomar has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $79,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,378.40. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,202 shares of company stock worth $3,265,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

