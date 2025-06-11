Head-To-Head Comparison: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.74 billion 2.55 $136.78 million $6.03 19.75 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $406.40 million 0.22 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 12.34% 16.82% 8.44% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

