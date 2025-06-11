Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CrowdGather and Marin Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CrowdGather
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Marin Software
|$16.71 million
|0.32
|-$21.92 million
|($3.93)
|-0.43
CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares CrowdGather and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CrowdGather
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marin Software
|-71.93%
|-77.89%
|-53.26%
Risk and Volatility
CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CrowdGather beats Marin Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CrowdGather
CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
