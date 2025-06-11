Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Marin Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Marin Software $16.71 million 0.32 -$21.92 million ($3.93) -0.43

Get CrowdGather alerts:

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CrowdGather and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -71.93% -77.89% -53.26%

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrowdGather beats Marin Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.