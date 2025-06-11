Brokers Issue Forecasts for Owens & Minor FY2026 Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a report issued on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $8.18 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $632.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,784,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,992,629.47. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

