What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Sprinklr FY2026 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE CXM opened at $8.81 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $2,477,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,844.80. This represents a 55.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $16,477,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.