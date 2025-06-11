Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Hamilton Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.18 million ($0.55) -2.42 Hamilton Insurance Group $2.49 billion 0.85 $258.73 million $3.03 6.91

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70%

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

