Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 22.01% 15.53% 4.80% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $42.10 million 8.79 $8.93 million $2.04 11.80 Triller Group $46.34 million 2.71 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.63

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saratoga Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Saratoga Investment and Triller Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 4 0 0 2.00 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Triller Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Triller Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.