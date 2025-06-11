Analyzing MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MonotaRO and MDxHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.91 billion 5.23 $173.82 million $0.45 44.20 MDxHealth $37.05 million 0.00 -$44.04 million N/A N/A

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 9.09% 33.75% 24.22% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MonotaRO beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

