Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 3752024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Groupon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Groupon

Groupon Trading Down 4.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 383.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.