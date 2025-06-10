BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,562.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.36. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. BILL’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BILL by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

