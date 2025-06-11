McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 149,888 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,888 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

