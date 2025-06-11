Transform Wealth LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

