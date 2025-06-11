Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 668.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,134,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $414.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

