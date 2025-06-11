Best Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – June 10th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Plug Power, Shell, BP, Linde, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or end-use of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. This sector encompasses firms that build electrolyzers, develop fuel-cell technologies or construct hydrogen fueling and pipeline infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its potential role in decarbonizing transport, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 12,836,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 163,912,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,163,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. 3,029,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,573. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,843,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688,375. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. BP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.86. 426,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

