Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.