Visionary Horizons LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,559.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 579,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 563,824 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

