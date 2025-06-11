McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

