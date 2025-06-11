Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Eli Lilly and Company, Insmed, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing medicinal drugs and health-related products. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms ranging from large, diversified pharmaceutical corporations to smaller biotechnology companies. Their performance is often driven by drug‐approval milestones, patent expirations, clinical trial results and changes in healthcare regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $27.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $800.91. 2,584,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,542. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $19.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,471,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,329,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,957,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Articles