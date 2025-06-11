Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 3.3% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,619 shares of company stock worth $35,758,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.