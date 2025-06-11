Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

