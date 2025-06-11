Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

