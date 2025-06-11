Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%
VOO opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.63.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
