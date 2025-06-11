Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV remained flat at C$2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,990. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

