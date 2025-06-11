Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

