CX Institutional Buys 27,360 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VO opened at $274.25 on Wednesday.

Shares of VO opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

