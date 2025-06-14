Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 156,800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

