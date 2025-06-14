Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

