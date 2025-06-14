Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
