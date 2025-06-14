Rockland Trust Co. Sells 296 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.