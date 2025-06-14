Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

MTUM stock opened at $229.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.69.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

