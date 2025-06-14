Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.4% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

