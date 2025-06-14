Hickory Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.