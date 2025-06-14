Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.9%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.