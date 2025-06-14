TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $405.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

