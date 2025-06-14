Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $271.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average is $266.01. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

