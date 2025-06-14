NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.