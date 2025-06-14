IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 942 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 206,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

