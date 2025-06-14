Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

