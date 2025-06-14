West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.