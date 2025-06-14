Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

