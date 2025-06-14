Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.