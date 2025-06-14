New Century Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:BLK opened at $971.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $937.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $759.99 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

