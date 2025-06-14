Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.