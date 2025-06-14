The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

