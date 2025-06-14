Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upped their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.04 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

