TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,378 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.57. The stock has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

