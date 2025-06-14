Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Reduced by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

